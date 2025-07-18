Stories, insights of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders coming to Mississippi when director shares ‘Grit Behind Glam’ Published 7:04 am Friday, July 18, 2025

The director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — the group known as America’s Sweethearts — will share her insights and stories behind the iconic cheering squad.

Kelli Finglass, the long-serving senior director of the cheerleaders, will bring her inspiring message to Hattiesburg on Tuesday, October 7, as the keynote speaker for Forrest General’s Spirit of Women “The Grit Behind the Glam” event.

Finglass, a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader herself, will share insights into the dedication and hard work behind the cheerleading squad’s famed performances. The event, hosted at the Lake Terrace Convention Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is part of the Spirit of Women program’s mission to encourage women’s health and well-being.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kelli Finglass… to the Hub City,” said Millie Swan, Vice President of Forrest Health. “Kelli will share stories that are sure to entertain and inspire as she highlights the values many of us grew up with — Southern hospitality, charm, tradition and the ever-changing roles women take on today.”

Tickets go on sale August 4 for Spirit of Women subscribers and August 5 for the general public. Finglass joins a distinguished list of past speakers for the 21-year-old event, including former First Ladies Barbara and Laura Bush. Her insights come as the DCC are featured in the Netflix series “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.”