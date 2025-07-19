Mississippi becomes first state to require citizenship for unclaimed property claims Published 5:18 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae has announced a new policy requiring a declaration of citizenship for all individuals filing unclaimed money returns, making Mississippi the first state in the nation to implement such a measure. The move, effective immediately, prioritizes claims made by U.S. citizens.

Treasurer McRae stated that the policy is a direct response to what he describes as “liberal open border policies” that have, in his view, transformed every state into a border state. “Mississippi taxpayers pay for my team and I to serve them — the citizens of Mississippi,” McRae said. “As such, claims made by American citizens will take precedent over any claim by a foreign agent.”

To verify claimant identities, the Treasury currently utilizes Social Security numbers, addresses, driver’s licenses, and other forms of identification, which are often linked to American citizenship and cross-referenced with domestic databases. Under the new policy, claimants who are not U.S. citizens will be required to provide identifying information specific to their foreign citizenship.

The Mississippi State Treasury’s unclaimed property division manages millions of dollars in forgotten funds, ranging from old bank accounts to uncashed checks. This new requirement aims to ensure these funds are primarily directed to Mississippi citizens.

For more information, visit the Mississippi State Treasury website at https://treasury.ms.gov/.