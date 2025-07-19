Tennessee man dies in two-vehicle crash on rural Mississippi highway

Published 5:07 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

By Magnolia State Live

A Tennessee man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in southwest Mississippi Friday morning.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that the wreck occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on Highway 24 in Wilkinson County.

James Mathena, 78, of Memphis, was killed in the wreck when the 2015 Nissan Altima he was driving collided with a 2015 Ram pickup truck.

The Nissan was traveling west on Highway 24, and the pickup truck was traveling west, according to MHP.

Mathena was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

