Uber driver accused of running over Mississippi customer following drop-off location dispute Published 5:46 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

An Uber driver has been arrested after he allegedly ran over a customer following a dispute over a drop-off location near a Mississippi healthcare facility.

Roderick Keys was arrested by the Ocean Springs Police after the incident that occurred on Friday morning on Bienville Boulevard near the Singing River Healthcare Academy.

Keys is facing charges after he allegedly ran over a disabled veteran following a dispute over a drop-off location on Friday morning. The victim had requested to be dropped off at the Singing River Imaging Center, located a block away from where the confrontation took place.

Authorities said the dispute escalated when Keys reportedly berated the veteran, telling him to walk to his intended destination. When the victim exited the vehicle and walked in front of it, Keys allegedly nudged him with the car. Police further stated that Keys then drove forward, striking the victim again, knocking him down and running him over.

The victim was transported to Ocean Springs Singing River Hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition. Keys’ charges have not been publicly detailed at this time.