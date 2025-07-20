Mississippi woman dies, her two grandchildren survive weekend car crash Published 3:31 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

A 70-year-old Mississippi woman died Saturday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash.

The accident occurred just before 1:40 p.m. at a Natchez gas station, according to a report from The Natchez Democrat.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said Ada Wilson was driving when she missed a curve, causing her vehicle to crash head-on into a large pole at the gas station near a busy Natchez intersection.

Wilson was unconscious immediately after the impact, and emergency personnel administered CPR at the scene. Despite their efforts, Wilson was pronounced dead.

Chief Green reported that two of Wilson’s grandchildren were passengers in the vehicle. While shaken by the incident, they did not sustain physical injuries.

Authorities have not yet determined whether Wilson’s death was a direct result of injuries sustained in the crash or if a medical episode contributed to the accident. The investigation is ongoing.