University of Mississippi football player killed in Saturday night shooting that injured four other Published 3:27 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

An Ole Miss football player, 18-year-old Corey Adams of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed and four other individuals were injured in a shooting Saturday night outside a home on Fern Glade Cove.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies initially stopped a car at Forest Hill-Irene and Walnut Grove, where they discovered Adams suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies administered life-saving measures until Shelby County Fire personnel arrived, but Adams was later pronounced dead at the scene.

SCSO also reported that four other men, who had been shot, arrived at local hospitals in personal vehicles. All four individuals are currently in non-critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.