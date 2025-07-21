75-year-old man killed after driving into construction zone on Mississippi interstate Published 11:35 am Monday, July 21, 2025

A 75-year-old man was killed when he drove his car into a construction zone on the Mississippi interstate.

Officials report that Antonio Guell, 75, of Florida, was eastbound on Interstate 10 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast when he entered a lane that was shut down for construction work.

Guell hit a backhoe tractor that was being used in the construction area. Guell was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The operator of the backhoe was injured during the incident and was sent to a local hospital. The injuries sustained in the crash are believed to be non-threatening.