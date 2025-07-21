Double their money! Power Play option leads to two $100,000 Powerball wins for Mississippi players Published 11:22 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Mississippi Lottery’s $1 Power Play add-on continues to deliver big wins for players, with two tickets doubling their $50,000 prizes to $100,000 last week. The wins come as tonight’s Powerball jackpot reaches an estimated $308 million, with a cash value of $137.7 million, sparking anticipation for more potential Power Play multipliers.

The two winning tickets were sold at the Walmart Superstore in Corinth and Ramey’s in Gautier. The tickets successfully matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball, initially qualifying for a $50,000 prize. By opting for the additional $1 Power Play, their winnings were automatically doubled to $100,000 each.

“These recent wins are a strong reminder that add-ons like Power Play can significantly increase non-jackpot prizes,” said Jeff Hewitt, President of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. “We’ve consistently seen Power Play wins double, triple, even quadruple prizes. And let’s not forget our largest winner ever came from a $1 Double Play add-on, with a player in Petal taking home a $10 million jackpot prize.”

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, with the Power Play option available for an additional $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes. Players can also add the $1 Double Play option for a second chance to win in a separate drawing with a $10 million jackpot, using the same numbers.