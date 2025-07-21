Mississippi judge declares accused attacker as ‘extreme danger’ to female citizens; sets $2 million bond Published 4:29 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

A Mississippi judge set a $2 million bond for a man the judge declared an”extreme danger to female citizens.”

WLBT in Jackson reports that Rayden Smith, 33, was charged with attempted rape and attempted kidnapping after he allegedly stopped his vehicle and attacked a woman walking on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson.

Smith was taken into custody on July 18. On Monday, the Jackson municipal judge set the $2 million bond, indicating the serious nature of the accusations and the court’s concern for public safety.