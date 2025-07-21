Mississippi man dies in pre-dawn ATV crash involving two pick-up trucks Published 5:43 am Monday, July 21, 2025

A 22-year-old man is dead, and another man was critically injured following a predawn crash that involved an ATV and two pick-up trucks.

Jackson police report that the accident occurred on Gallatin Street shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of the ATV sustained critical injuries and was not identified by police. The passenger of the ATV, Brendon Keys, died in the wreck.

According to JPD, two pickup trucks were involved in the incident. The driver of one pickup remained at the scene, while the driver of the second truck fled.

The cause of the fatal accident is currently under investigation. Police have not yet released details regarding what led to the collision.