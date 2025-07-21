Quick actions, CPR save Mississippi man’s life after jack holding up car fails Published 6:20 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Quick and coordinated efforts by emergency responders led to the dramatic rescue and survival of a Mississippi man after the jack he was using while working under a car failed.

WDAM news in Hattiesburg reports that the incident occurred at a home on Summerland Road in the Hebron Community. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD), the vehicle fell on top of the man and pinned him to the ground after the jack failed.

Upon arrival, emergency responders immediately confirmed the man was not breathing and was being crushed by the vehicle. The Hebron Fire & Rescue crew quickly followed, using a battery-powered rescue spreader to lift the car off the victim.

JCSD deputies swiftly initiated CPR. As more crews arrived, personnel from various emergency services continuously rotated to administer life-saving CPR in the stifling heat and humidity. Additional responders included Calhoun Fire & Rescue, Pleasant Ridge Fire & Rescue, Soso Fire & Rescue, and EMServ Ambulance Service. Firefighters also established a landing zone for an air ambulance, which was called to provide advanced life support.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the man was transported to a Laurel hospital, with active, advanced life-saving measures, including CPR, ongoing during transit.

Reports on Saturday night confirmed the victim had survived and was medically stabilized, allowing for his transport by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital. Authorities are awaiting an update on his medical condition as of Sunday.