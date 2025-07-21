What’s the cost of raising a child in major US metros?
Common costs associated with raising a child — such as childcare, additional food, medical costs, housing and more — can add up to tens of thousands of dollars per year. This makes raising a child a relatively expensive line-item anywhere, but in some metro areas these costs can be double those in others, sometimes reaching nearly $40,000 per year. What’s more, the cost of raising a child can change quickly, making it important for budding families to keep an eye on trends in their locale. Between 2024 and 2025 alone, the average projected annual cost of raising a small child changed by a range of -15% to +22%, depending on the metro area.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 48 major U.S. metro areas based on the average estimated annual cost of raising a small child in a household with two working adults. The annual change in these costs was also evaluated.
Key Findings
- The cost of raising a child tops $39,000 per year in the Boston metro. Maintaining its spot this year as the most expensive place to raise a child, the annual costs are estimated to have increased 3.87% since last year, landing at $39,221. The cost of childcare itself is estimated to be $23,800 of those funds.
- In St. Louis, MO, the cost of raising a child increased by over 20% this year. Jumping from 46th place last year to 27th this year when it comes to the total cost of raising a child, St. Louis parents went from paying an estimated $19,858 per year to $24,317 per year in 2025. This was primarily driven by the increase in costs for childcare.
- Birmingham, AL becomes the least expensive metro area to raise a child. The projected costs decreased by slightly more than 8% over the last year to $19,082, meaning Birmingham overtook Memphis, TN for the title of least expensive. Memphis is still competitively inexpensive, however, at $19,264 per year.
- The cost of raising a child dropped by 15% in Washington, DC. Following the change of presidential administration, the D.C. metro dropped from third most expensive city last year to 13th this year. The annual estimated cost of raising a child went from $35,554 last year to $30,157 – the largest relative drop studywide.
Top 10 Places Where the Cost of Raising a Child Is Highest
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $39,221
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $37,758
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 3.87%
- Cost of childcare: $23,800
- Housing costs: $5,297
- Food costs: $2,232
- Medical costs: $3,290
- Transportation: $2,996
- Civic: $647
- Other: $959
- San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $38,981
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $35,642
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 9.37%
- Cost of childcare: $21,730
- Housing costs: $6,065
- Food costs: $2,366
- Medical costs: $4,064
- Transportation costs: $3,102
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $37,867
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $34,415
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 10.03%
- Cost of childcare: $20,966
- Housing costs: $5,740
- Food costs: $2,241
- Medical costs: $3,835
- Transportation costs: $3,431
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $34,448
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $30,781
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 11.91%
- Cost of childcare: $19,195
- Housing costs: $4,571
- Food costs: $2,215
- Medical costs: $3,956
- Transportation costs: $2,856
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $33,149
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $32,135
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 3.16%
- Cost of childcare: $18,689
- Housing costs: $4,200
- Food costs: $2,101
- Medical costs: $3,602
- Transportation costs: $2,951
- Civic costs: $647
- Other costs: $959
- San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $32,040
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $30,829
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 3.93%
- Cost of childcare: $15,350
- Housing costs: $6,664
- Food costs: $2,007
- Medical costs: $3,144
- Transportation costs: $3,222
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
- Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $31,924
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $31,663
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 0.82%
- Cost of childcare: $19,549
- Housing costs: $4,230
- Food costs: $2,072
- Medical costs: $1,607
- Transportation costs: $2,811
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,817
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $29,920
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 3.00%
- Cost of childcare: $18,627
- Housing costs: $3,655
- Food costs: $2,190
- Medical costs: $1,956
- Transportation costs: $2,954
- Civic costs: $573
- Other costs: $863
- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,660
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $26,943
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 13.80%
- Cost of childcare: $17,971
- Housing costs: $3,495
- Food costs: $2,096
- Medical costs: $2,677
- Transportation: $2,852
- Civic costs: $629
- Other costs: $941
- Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,204
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $27,982
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 7.94%
- Cost of childcare: $13,904
- Housing costs: $5,251
- Food costs: $2,085
- Medical costs: $4,144
- Transportation costs: $3,165
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
Top 10 Places Where the Cost of Raising a Child Is Lowest
- Birmingham, AL
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $19,082
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,754
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -8.06%
- Cost of childcare: $8,570
- Housing costs: $1,520
- Food costs: $1,993
- Medical costs: $2,615
- Transportation costs: $3,118
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Memphis, TN
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $19,264
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $18,677
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 3.14%
- Cost of childcare: $8,171
- Housing costs: $1,848
- Food costs: $1,902
- Medical costs: $3,037
- Transportation costs: $3,039
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $20,787
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,412
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 1.84%
- Cost of childcare: $8,214
- Housing costs: $2,222
- Food costs: $2,033
- Medical costs: $3,775
- Transportation costs: $3,278
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $20,821
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $22,095
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -5.77%
- Cost of childcare: $10,143
- Housing costs: $2,150
- Food costs: $2,016
- Medical costs: $2,083
- Transportation costs: $3,163
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $20,945
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $21,014
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -0.33%
- Cost of childcare: $9,123
- Housing costs: $3,232
- Food costs: $1,644
- Medical costs: $2,590
- Transportation costs: $3,090
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,327
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,173
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 5.72%
- Cost of childcare: $10,272
- Housing costs: $2,783
- Food costs: $2,020
- Medical costs: $2,094
- Transportation costs: $2,892
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Louisville/Jefferson County, KY
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,625
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $19,830
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 9.05%
- Cost of childcare: $10,496
- Housing costs: $2,789
- Food costs: $1,793
- Medical costs: $2,037
- Transportation costs: $3,206
- Civic costs: $495
- Other costs: $807
- Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,868
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $21,396
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 2.21%
- Cost of childcare: $9,807
- Housing costs: $2,923
- Food costs: $1,715
- Medical costs: $3,074
- Transportation costs: $3,082
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,876
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $21,383
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 2.31%
- Cost of childcare: $10,306
- Housing costs: $3,518
- Food costs: $2,042
- Medical costs: $2,117
- Transportation costs: $2,629
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,930
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $24,176
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -9.29%
- Cost of childcare: $10,480
- Housing costs: $3,420
- Food costs: $1,866
- Medical costs: $1,780
- Transportation costs: $2,946
- Civic costs: $573
- Other costs: $863
Top 10 Places Where the Cost of Raising a Child Grew Most
- St. Louis, MO
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 22.45%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $24,317
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $19,858
- Cost of childcare: $13,230
- Housing costs: $2,770
- Food costs: $1,989
- Medical costs: $1,844
- Transportation costs: $3,046
- Civic costs: $573
- Other costs: $863
- Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 17.27%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $28,068
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $23,934
- Cost of childcare: $14,120
- Housing costs: $4,350
- Food costs: $2,093
- Medical costs: $3,426
- Transportation costs: $2,815
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 15.27%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $26,947
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $23,378
- Cost of childcare: $15,780
- Housing costs: $2,300
- Food costs: $1,777
- Medical costs: $2,461
- Transportation costs: $3,194
- Civic costs: $573
- Other costs: $863
- Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 13.80%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,660
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $26,943
- Cost of childcare: $17,971
- Housing costs: $3,495
- Food costs: $2,096
- Medical costs: $2,677
- Transportation costs: $2,852
- Civic costs: $629
- Other costs: $941
- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 12.50%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $28,598
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $25,421
- Cost of childcare: $13,130
- Housing costs: $5,471
- Food costs: $1,816
- Medical costs: $3,020
- Transportation costs: $3,507
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
- Kansas City, MO
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 12.01%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $23,143
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,661
- Cost of childcare: $12,714
- Housing costs: $1,968
- Food costs: $2,003
- Medical costs: $1,879
- Transportation costs: $3,142
- Civic costs: $573
- Other costs: $863
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 11.91%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $34,448
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $30,781
- Cost of childcare: $19,195
- Housing costs: $4,571
- Food costs: $2,215
- Medical costs: $3,956
- Transportation costs: $2,856
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
- Oklahoma City, OK
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 11.66%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $22,846
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,460
- Cost of childcare: $10,753
- Housing costs: $2,613
- Food costs: $1,879
- Medical costs: $3,017
- Transportation costs: $3,320
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Salt Lake City-Murray, UT
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 11.25%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $23,631
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $21,241
- Cost of childcare: $10,484
- Housing costs: $3,548
- Food costs: $1,878
- Medical costs: $2,988
- Transportation costs: $3,078
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: 10.03%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $37,867
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $34,415
- Cost of childcare: $20,966
- Housing costs: $5,740
- Food costs: $2,241
- Medical costs: $3,835
- Transportation costs: $3,431
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
Top 10 Places Where the Cost of Raising a Child Decreased Most
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -15.18%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,157
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $35,554
- Cost of childcare: $17,046
- Housing costs: $3,115
- Food costs: $2,222
- Medical costs: $3,551
- Transportation costs: $2,959
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -9.29%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $21,930
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $24,176
- Cost of childcare: $10,480
- Housing costs: $3,420
- Food costs: $1,866
- Medical costs: $1,780
- Transportation costs: $2,946
- Civic costs: $573
- Other costs: $863
- Birmingham, AL
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -8.06%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $19,082
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $20,754
- Cost of childcare: $8,570
- Housing costs: $1,520
- Food costs: $1,993
- Medical costs: $2,615
- Transportation costs: $3,118
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -7.70%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $25,144
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $27,242
- Cost of childcare: $13,711
- Housing costs: $3,302
- Food costs: $1,865
- Medical costs: $1,501
- Transportation costs: $3,110
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -5.77%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $20,821
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $22,095
- Cost of childcare: $10,143
- Housing costs: $2,150
- Food costs: $2,016
- Medical costs: $2,083
- Transportation costs: $3,163
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -5.62%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $25,132
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $26,629
- Cost of childcare: $14,342
- Housing costs: $2,422
- Food costs: $1,933
- Medical costs: $2,163
- Transportation costs: $2,834
- Civic costs: $573
- Other costs: $863
- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -2.56%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $29,457
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $30,231
- Cost of childcare: $13,438
- Housing costs: $6,275
- Food costs: $1,986
- Medical costs: $3,159
- Transportation costs: $2,945
- Civic costs: $657
- Other costs: $998
- Raleigh-Cary, NC
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -1.37%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $24,262
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $24,598
- Cost of childcare: $13,456
- Housing costs: $2,061
- Food costs: $2,052
- Medical costs: $2,262
- Transportation costs: $3,164
- Civic costs: $474
- Other costs: $791
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -1.22%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $24,653
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $24,957
- Cost of childcare: $13,641
- Housing costs: $2,534
- Food costs: $2,038
- Medical costs: $2,223
- Transportation costs: $2,781
- Civic costs: $573
- Other costs: $863
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY
- One-year change in cost of raising a child: -0.92%
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2025: $30,182
- Total annual cost of raising a child, 2024: $30,463
- Cost of childcare: $16,656
- Housing costs: $3,633
- Food costs: $2,199
- Medical costs: $3,719
- Transportation costs: $2,368
- Civic costs: $647
- Other costs: $959
Data and Methodology
SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the living costs of a household with two working adults and one child to that of a childless household with two working adults in 48 of the largest metro areas. The data is as of February 2025 and compares to data from February 2024. Costs include additions for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation and other necessities.
