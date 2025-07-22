Chief of Police, 3 officers resign in tiny Mississippi town Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A rural Mississippi town is facing a significant shake-up in its law enforcement, after its chief of police and three other police officers resigned Tuesday night.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that the resignations occurred in the small town of Burnsville, Tishomingo County. Burnsville has an estimated population of 845 people.

Burnsville Alderman Lance Heavener Jr. confirmed the resignations on Wednesday morning.

Town attorney Phillip Whitehead identified the resigning officers as Chief Randy Trim, Grady Smith, Bryan Westbrook, and Timothy Boggs.

Trim also serves as the chief deputy of the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office, a role he will continue, according to Tishomingo County Sheriff Jamie Stuart.

Stuart said his office assists with policing in Burnsville due to the sheriff’s department’s county-wide jurisdiction, and this presence will continue.

The city is actively seeking to rebuild its police department and is accepting applications throughout July. Heavener said the town has already received approximately a dozen applications, with hopes to fill the vacant positions by August.