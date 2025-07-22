Man accused of killing 10-year-old Mississippi boy in wreck with ATV indicted on DUI, other charges Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

A man accused of killing a 10-year-old Mississippi boy in a crash while riding an ATV has been indicted in the case.

Amite County court documents show Cody Rollinson was indicted on one count of aggravated DUI and one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident.

His trial has been scheduled for Sept. 17, 2025.

Amite County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Danny Meaux said the incident took place on Old Hwy. 25/Compromise Road on April 6, 2025, between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m.

Meaux said the victim, Jordan Hill, was on an ATV when he was hit by a truck. Rollinson was arrested the day of the wreck.