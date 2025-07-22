Police: 15-year-old Mississippi boy missing since Friday

Published 6:13 am Tuesday, July 22, 2025

By Magnolia State Live

Police are asking for the public’s immediate assistance in locating a 15-year-old Mississippi boy reported missing since Friday evening.

The Gautier Police Department reported on Facebook that Beau Igo was last seen on Sioux Bayou Drive around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025. He is described as being approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing around 95 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. When he was last seen, Beau was wearing grey shorts, a light blue shirt, navy blue Hey Dudes shoes, and a camouflage hat.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Beau’s whereabouts to contact the Gautier Police Department immediately at 228-497-2486.

Police are emphasizing the importance of community support in this search, asking everyone to share this information widely to help bring Beau home safely.

