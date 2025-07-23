27-year-old Mississippi woman dies in early morning crash Tuesday Published 6:35 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

A 27-year-old Mississippi woman died in an early morning crash on Tuesday.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Carly Dean, 27, of Cruger, received fatal injuries after a crash on U.S. 49 East in Holmes County near the Leflore County line.

The crash occurred shortly after 5:45 a.m. on July 22.

MHP officials report that Dean was driving a 2016 Mazda CX-5 south on the highway when her vehicle ran off the road and collided with an embankment. Dean died at the scene, according to the report.

The crash remains under investigation by MHP.