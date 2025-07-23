Gay men face alarming suicide rates amid declining mental health resources Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Mental health has been in the spotlight for the last few years—and the need for resources is more dire than ever, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.

Several studies have confirmed the toll that various factors have taken on the demographic. For example, when compared to heterosexual males and females, gay men are six times more likely and lesbian females are two times more likely to attempt suicide, and it is one of the leading causes of death for gay men. Unfortunately, there is no empirical data to substantiate the number of suicides within the queer community.

News is Out discusses some of the contributing factors to suicide rates among gay men in the face of federal cuts to life-saving services.

Identifying causes

The causes of suicide among gay men are myriad. Some include psychiatric disorders, depression, anxiety, discrimination, homophobia, bullying and substance abuse. In older gay men, risk factors can include stressful life events, family history or even financial problems.

“We have historically lacked data but we have the lived experiences of LGBTQ people. We don’t have specifics about gay men; I’ve found that the data is labelled under MSM—men who have sex with men,” said Daniel C. Eggerding, a Chicagoan who is a 988 counselor with The Trevor Project, a leading LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention organization.

“The minority stress model [which identifies processes through which minority stress influences mental health for sexual minorities] is the main indicator of suicide among marginalized groups such as LGBTQ people and even veterans. It’s not that they’re more at risk because of identity; it’s more about societal stigma and those other stress factors: anti-LGBTQ policy and legislation, historical discrimination. Most people aren’t taking their lives because they’re gay or queer. It’s more about everyday stressors: anxiety or finances.

“The top [factors] are the stigma, affordability, people being afraid they wouldn’t be taken seriously, being scared of hospitalization or even criminalization. Bullying is a top one, too.”

Conversion “therapy”—which purportedly aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity—is also an issue for some. Twenty-three states and D.C. currently ban the practice for minors, according to the Movement Advancement Project. However, a Trevor Project report found that there are still more than 1,000 such therapists. “It’s a state and local thing—and it’s a sign of our political climate,” Eggerding said. “This administration and RFK are promoting conversion ‘therapy’ by a different name now, but … we have made major progress against it in the past 20 years.”

And speaking of the Trump administration, there is no denying that the president has had a major impact on gay people and suicide—and it started with the news that he was elected last November. The 19th reported that The Trevor Project saw an overall 700% increase in calls, texts and chats after Trump was elected, compared to prior weeks.

“All of the crisis-care services and the Crisis Care Continuum had to handle all those messages,” Eggerding said. “We’ve seen the direct impact of just even talking about anti-LGBTQ politics and rhetoric. Also, people have moved from state to state because of what’s happening. A stat we have is that 90% of young LGBTQ people (13-24) said that their well-being was negatively impacted due to recent politics. If that’s not alarming, I don’t know what is. We have a lot of work to do.”

A nightmare becomes reality

With the increases in gay men (and everyone else in the LGBTQ+ community) attempting and dying of suicide, the last thing one would need is to have life-saving telecommunications services being taken away.

However, that nightmarish idea has become a reality.

The Department of Health and Human Services had proposed a budget for 2026 that eliminates specialized suicide hotline services for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults. The budget proposal would designate $520 million for 988, the suicide prevention line, as well as behavioral health crisis services—the same amount the Biden administration provided for 988. However, the 2026 proposal would end government funding for LGBTQ+-specific counseling to 988 callers upon request, with services ending Oct. 1.

Rachel Cauley, a spokesperson for the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, said at the time that the budget didn’t “grant taxpayer money to a chat service where children are encouraged to embrace radical gender ideology by ‘counselors’ without consent or knowledge of their parents.” The term “radical gender ideology” represents part of the anti-trans rhetoric the Trump administration has embraced.

But a new—and devastating—wrinkle has taken place. On June 17, SAMSHA (the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) issued a statement saying, “On July 17, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will no longer silo LGB+ youth services, also known as the ‘Press 3 option,’ to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option.

“The Press 3 option was established as a pilot program in Fiscal Year 2022 under a government agreement with a third party. The Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus included a Congressional directive for $29.7 million to fund the specialized services. Federal funding in FY24 for the Press 3 services increased to $33 million. As of June 2025, more than $33 million in funds have been spent to support the subnetworks, fully expending the monies allocated for 988 Lifeline LGB+ subnetwork services.”

However, SAMSHA also claimed that “everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. Anyone who calls the Lifeline will continue to receive compassion and help.”

When asked what his greatest fear was before the SAMSHA’s act, Eggerding responded, “Tragedy and preventable crises… Yes, I might lose a job [with the lack of funding]—but it’s so much bigger than me. My biggest fear is that there would be a lack of progress after we come so far. It would be such a devastating thing. Millions of people are reaching out; it’s clear that we need this program.”

After what transpired on June 17, Eggerding sent a more official statement: “This service has been more than a phone line—it’s truly been a lifeline for LGBTQ+ youth in crisis. Budgets are moral documents of priorities, and this decision is a moral failure. It sends a message that affirming care, which we know has saved countless young lives, is not worth funding. Even when it was passed through Congress. Even when it had bipartisan support. Again and again, queer and trans youth are told they are not worth the investment. But the public health crisis of suicide is one of the leading causes of death for young people in the U.S, and we know that LGBTQ+ youth, youth of color, and more communities are at even greater risk. When our service veterans reach out to 988, they can press 1 to get specialized, culturally competent support.

“That option exists because we understand that certain communities face unique challenges and deserve this specialized care—not specialized treatment that puts one life or group over another, but specialized care and connection with trained, affirming professionals who understand the unique experiences of LGBTQ+ young people in this country. LGBTQ+ youth deserve the same access to care and safety as any other American. Over 1.3 million people have used this service in just a few years. Behind every number is a young person who found help, maybe the only place they could. If that doesn’t justify keeping this service, what does at this point?”

There is one very sobering statistic to consider: Each year, 1.8 million LGBTQ+ young people consider suicide, according to The Trevor Project. Factor in those older than their mid-20s, and there would seem to be a bona fide crisis.

Protective factors

So with all the risk factors connected to suicide, what can people do to lessen the possibility of an attempt?

There are protective factors, some of which are more immediate, while others are more long-term.

“There are so many that come to mind,” said Eggerding. “Being human, being compassionate; trusting that people know who they are and what’s best for them—that’s the American Dream, right? So, the support, the affirmation, the advocacy; not supporting politicians who advocate for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation; respecting pronouns, which is huge; asking questions; or even actions like having a Pride flag, [as] acts of solidarity can go a long way.”

Those in crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), call or text 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. Regarding The Trevor Project, people can text START to 678678 or call 866-488-7386.

