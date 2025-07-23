No bull about it — loose cow roaming Mississippi subdivisions makes for unexpected morning Published 6:29 am Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Seeing a bull roaming through a couple of Mississippi subdivisions made for an unexpected morning on Tuesday for local residents.

The bovine escapade began in the Ashbrooke Subdivision, where the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to a cow roaming freely in the area. Residents were advised to maintain a safe distance and refrain from approaching the animal while efforts were made to identify its owner.

The bull then made its way to the Saddlebrook Subdivision, off Dewees Road, prompting an urgent call for specialized assistance. Cattle wranglers, accompanied by trained dogs, were dispatched to the scene to safely manage the animal.

The situation concluded successfully thanks to the swift action of a local crew, who skillfully wrangled the bull. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, under the leadership of Sheriff Randy Tucker and his deputies, also played a crucial role in assisting with the incident. Authorities confirmed the owner of the adventurous animal has been notified.

“Working together truly works,” said a statement from local officials, thanking all parties involved for their cooperation in resolving the unique situation.