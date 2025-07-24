Man wanted in Los Angeles hit and run arrested in Mississippi Published 5:59 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run incident in California has been arrested in Mississippi.

Felix Lee Moultrie, 38, was arrested in Hattiesburg on July 23, when officers with the Hattiesburg Police Department executed an arrest warrant from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Moultrie was arrested without incident and transported to the Forrest County Jail.

He is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles.