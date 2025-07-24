Mississippi man arrested in Jackson for shooting death in Brookhaven Published 6:06 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

A Mississippi man was arrested in Jackson Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in Brookhaven.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested 38-year-old Jerrell Andrew Thomas in connection with the shooting death of a Lincoln County resident. Thomas, identified as having recently lived in Brookhaven but booked under a Jackson address, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder.

The arrest stems from an incident on Wednesday, July 16, when dispatchers received a call regarding an unresponsive male subject at 989 Mallalieu Drive. The victim was identified as Victor Sanders, 45, of Lincoln County. Lincoln County Coroner Blake Wallace later determined Sanders’ death to be a homicide.

“Investigators from LCSO, the Coroner’s Office and the Office of the District Attorney were able to put the information together and developed a suspect in Thomas,” said Sheriff Steve Rushing.

The cause of the incident leading to Sanders’ death remains under investigation, according to Sheriff Rushing. Thomas was transported from Jackson by deputies and is now being held on the murder charge.