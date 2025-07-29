Worker dies after reportedly falling off roof on Mississippi university campus

A building contractor died Monday at the Mississippi University for Women campus after reportedly falling on a construction site.

WCBI in Columbus reports that the unnamed contractor fell from the roof or a piece of equipment being lifted to the roof of Painter Hall. The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on July 28.

Painter Hall is a two-story building on the campus that houses humanities classes. The building was part of a campus reroofing project. The roof work was to be completed on Painter Hall before students return for the fall semester.

The worker was transported to a local hospital. The worker’s identity has not been released by the Lowndes County coroner.