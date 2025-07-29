Drugs, fire arm seized as part of Mississippi drug bust

The Jackson Police Department’s Narcotics Unit made an arrest and confiscated a significant amount of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm on July 27, 2025, as part of an ongoing investigation into drug activity in the city.

Operating in the Bullard/Boling Street area, detectives seized quantities of marijuana — with evidence suggesting intent to distribute — along with promethazine, cocaine, and ecstasy. A stolen firearm was also recovered during the operation. One individual was arrested in connection with the seized items.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Capitol Police Department assisted the JPD Narcotics Unit in this investigation.