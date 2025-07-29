Eleven Mississippi high school band members transported to hospital

Eleven Mississippi high school band members were taken to the hospital due to heat-related illnesses suffered during band camp.

Officials with the Tupelo Public School District confirmed that the members of the Tupelo High School band were transported to a Tupelo hospital last week during the school’s band camp. The band camp is held to prepare members for the upcoming football season. Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Rob Picou said the band administration had already put safety precautions in place to address the weather conditions.

All eleven students were transported to the hospital as a precaution, where they were evaluated, cleared, and subsequently released.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association requires the use of the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) to determine the safety of outdoor practices, including those for band.