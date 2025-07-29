Man found naked at Mississippi park arrested

A man who was found naked in a Mississippi park has been arrested.

Officials with the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department report that Donald Richey Hatfield, 57, was arrested at the Fossil Park at Frankstown in Prentiss County on Friday.

Hatfield was seen naked at the park and was later arrested by Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar for indecent exposure.

More charges are possible after further investigation turned up a felony amount of hydrocodone and a small amount of methamphetamine in a vehicle that is believed to belong to Hatfield.

Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Ray Hall set his bond at $5,000.