Mississippi councilman in intensive care after suffering head injury during weekend fall

A Mississippi councilman is in critical but stable condition after sustaining a serious head injury during a weekend fall.

Officials with the City of Gulfport report that Councilman Ron Roland is in an intensive care unit after suffering a head injury early Saturday, July 26.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Councilman Roland and his family during this difficult time,” said Mayor Hugh Keating. “Ron has been a dedicated public servant to our community, and we are committed to supporting him and his family in any way we can.”

The Roland family has respectfully requested that community members refrain from visiting the ICU to ensure Councilman Roland has the quiet environment needed for his healing and recovery.

City officials have stated that city operations will continue without interruption. Updates on Councilman Roland’s condition will be provided as appropriate and with the family’s permission.