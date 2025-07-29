Mississippi men found guilty in wreck that caused death of unborn child; sentenced to 20 years in prison

Two Mississippi men were sentenced to prison after being found guilty of causing a wreck that killed an unborn child.

Meko Lamar and Tyler Hammond, both 22, were sentenced to approximately 20 years in prison Wednesday after a Lafayette County jury found them guilty.

The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before convicting the Como men on charges of fleeing to elude, causing injury, and fleeing to elude, causing death.

District Attorney Ben Creekmore and Assistant District Attorney Honey Ussery presented evidence that on March 6, the Oxford Police Department attempted to stop Hammond for reckless driving on West Jackson Avenue. Hammond initially slowed, but then Lamar pulled alongside, and both accelerated, attempting to flee law enforcement.

The vehicles were traveling around 116 mph when Lamar’s car crashed into a victim’s vehicle attempting to turn onto West Jackson Avenue. The 23-week pregnant victim later learned her unborn child had died. Though only one vehicle made contact, the jury found both men responsible, acting “in concert” while recklessly fleeing police.

Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith sentenced both men to 20 years, followed by five years of supervised parole.