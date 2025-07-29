Mississippi police release photos of pickup truck suspected in hit and run that killed man on ATV

Swipe or click to see more

Police have released photographs of a pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision that tragically killed 22-year-old Brendon Keys.

Keys was a passenger on a four-wheeler when it was struck on July 20 by at least one pickup truck on Gallatin Street in Jackson near Interstate 20. The force of the collision proved fatal for Keys.

According to Detective Tommie Brown, the truck in question, a white Ford F-150, fled the scene after the crash. Investigators believe the vehicle likely has damage to its right side, particularly near the cab and truck bed.

Police are urging anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident to contact the Jackson Police Department.