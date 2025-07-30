Man sought in murder of two women found dead in Mississippi house

The man sought in connection with the shooting deaths of two women earlier this month was found dead Tuesday in a Mississippi house, authorities confirmed.

Lewis Powell, 31, was discovered with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound as a U.S. Marshals Task Force and Capitol Police officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant to a residence on Alta Vista Boulevard in Jackson.

Powell was wanted for the killings of 34-year-old Telissa Holder and 32-year-old Racquel Freeman, who were found shot to death on Wilmington Street on July 6.

According to Capitol Police, officers from their Warrants Division assisted the U.S. Marshals Task Force in executing a felony arrest warrant. Upon entering the home, law enforcement officials located Powell, who was deceased.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has taken over the lead in the death investigation of Powell.