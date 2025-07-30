One person killed in 18-wheeler crash at Mississippi interstate bridge, closing traffic over bridge until inspection

One person was killed in an early morning crash near a Mississippi interstate bridge, closing traffic across the bridge until further notice for a bridge inspection.

The crash, which involved an 18-wheeler, occurred on Interstate 55 southbound near the Park Drive bridge in Pike County around 3:28 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the driver of the 18-wheeler was killed, and another person was airlifted to a local hospital. The identities of the individuals were not released.

MDOT closed both directions of the Park Drive bridge and I-55 in Pike County until further notice for a bridge inspection.