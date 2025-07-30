Suspect dead after he barricaded himself in Mississippi residence; got in hours-long standoff

An hours-long standoff concluded tragically Tuesday evening when a 52-year-old man, who had barricaded himself inside an unoccupied home, died from what authorities believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Jones, a warrant had been issued for a man to be transported to a mental health facility. Deputies followed the suspect for 10 to 15 miles before the man crashed his vehicle through a gate at a residence in the 3600 block of Bill Downing Road in Raymond. Officials say the occupants of the home were outside and unharmed as the armed man, described as wearing what appeared to be a bulletproof vest and carrying a shotgun, ran inside and barricaded himself.

Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies established a perimeter, and negotiators spent several hours attempting to convince the man to surrender. When negotiations proved unsuccessful, the SWAT team was called to the scene. They deployed chemical agents into the home, but the suspect refused to exit, further isolating himself in a room. Despite continued efforts, the standoff ended when the suspect reportedly shot himself.

Sheriff Jones confirmed the occupants of the home were not connected to the deceased individual, whose name has not yet been released. The Hinds County Coroner arrived on scene shortly before 8 p.m.