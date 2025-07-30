Two Mississippi men found with more than $1,500 worth of stolen meat arrested

Two Mississippi men were arrested after police found them with more than $1,500 worth of stolen ribeye steaks and slabs of brisket.

Charles Walker, 66, of Biloxi, and John Garriga, 55, of Gulfport, were arrested by police in Slidell, Louisiana, during a routine traffic stop.

Slidell Police report that the traffic stop occurred on Monday night, July 29, on Old Spanish Trail in St. Tammany Parish. Officers noticed the vehicle had no working brake lights.

When officers sensed that the two men inside the vehicle were visibly nervous, they searched the car. They found a significant amount of stolen meat, which had allegedly been taken from a nearby Walmart.

Photos shared by investigators show dozens of packs of raw ribeyes, slabs of brisket, chips, and buns.

Walker and Garriga were taken into custody and booked on theft-related charges.