$4,000 reward offered in death of University of Mississippi freshman football player

Authorities are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the identification of a suspect in the July 19 shooting death of 18-year-old Corey Adams, a freshman football player at the University of Mississippi.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it’s partnering with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to aid in the ongoing homicide investigation. The ATF, a federal law enforcement agency, is assisting as the case remains active.

Adams, a New Orleans native, was discovered shot inside a vehicle in Cordova, just outside Memphis. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire personnel attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but Adams was pronounced dead. The shooting occurred near a residence where four other men were also shot; they were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. Tips can remain anonymous.

Adams was a highly regarded defensive lineman and one of Louisiana’s top recruits. He played six years for the New Orleans Panthers and two years for the Chiefs before graduating from Edna Karr High School, where he earned back-to-back All-State honors and was named the Class 5A Defensive Player of the Year. He enrolled early at Ole Miss in January 2025, joining the Rebels football team.

Adams’ funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fifth African Baptist Church in New Orleans, with burial to follow at Restlawn Park Cemetery in Avondale.