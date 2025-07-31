78-year-old Mississippi man sentenced for shooting woman after she refused his sexual advances

A 78-year-old Mississippi man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for shooting a woman who refused his sexual advances and then firing at his own son, who tried to intervene.

Steven Robertson, 78, of DeSoto County, received two consecutive 15-year sentences in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, effectively a life sentence, for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office, Robertson shot a woman in the leg after she refused to remove her clothing and engage in sexual activity with him. During the violent confrontation, Robertson’s son attempted to disarm his father, at which point Robertson also shot at him.