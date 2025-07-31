High-speed chase, crash into Mississippi Department of Transportation truck ends with arrest, discovery of stolen firearms, controlled substances

A high-speed chase that ended with a crash involving a Mississippi Department of Transportation truck ended with the arrest and discovery of stolen firearms and controlled substances.

According to a release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Patrol Division and the Gang Unit attempted to stop a red passenger car on Thursday at the intersection of Bala Chitto Road and Pike 93 Central. The driver, later identified as Jamarion Pounds, of Magnolia, failed to yield and fled onto Highway 48, initiating a chase.

The pursuit ended when Pounds lost control of his vehicle, colliding with a Mississippi Department of Transportation truck before crashing into a wooded area. Pounds was then taken into custody.

Following the crash, deputies searched the vehicle and reportedly found stolen firearms and controlled substances. Pounds is facing pending felony charges.

Pike County Sheriff Jones released a statement emphasizing the department’s commitment to public safety. “We are committed to doing everything we can to protect the citizens of Pike County,” Jones said. “We aggressively investigate gun and gang issues within our county and are serious about apprehending those offenders.”

The Sheriff’s Office noted that all subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty and that further details regarding the charges and ongoing investigation will be released as they become available.