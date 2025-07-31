Mississippi man sentenced for child exploitation involving 12-year-old girls

A Mississippi man has been sentenced for exploiting two 12-year-old girls.

Drew Emile Gallardo, 20, of Bay St. Louis, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of exploitation of a child involving two girls in Saucier. Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Gallardo to 25 years in prison, with 17 years suspended, meaning he will serve eight years followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office began when the mother of one of the victims noticed “relationship-type behavior” between her daughter and Gallardo, who was 18 at the time. The mother had previously warned Gallardo to stay away from the young girls.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case, stated that Gallardo, a friend of one girl’s brother, used his access and influence to coerce the girls into sexual acts. Forensic interviews at the Canopy Child Advocacy Center corroborated the abuse, and evidence from Gallardo’s phone further supported his sexual interest in young teens.

During the plea, Gallardo’s public defender presented mitigating information from his juvenile history. The court also received a victim impact statement from one of the victims and her family, expressing forgiveness for Gallardo.

Gallardo apologized to the court, stating, “I’m sorry for my actions – it was very disrespectful, and I can’t take it back.”

Judge Dodson acknowledged Gallardo’s difficult childhood but emphasized his awareness of the girls’ ages and the inappropriateness of his actions. She urged him to use his time to obtain his GED and receive necessary treatment.

Due to the nature of the offenses, Gallardo will serve his sentence day-for-day, without parole, and must register as a sex offender upon release. He is also required to pay over $4,000 in fines and court costs.