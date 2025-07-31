Out of jail for as little as $100 per month? Mississippi mayor targets laws that allow financing of bail bonds

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson is spearheading a statewide effort to overhaul Mississippi’s criminal justice system, with a sharp focus on ending the ability to finance bail for violent crimes.

Gibson recently spoke about his concerns about the state of crime in Mississippi and his ideas for reforming the state’s crime laws at the Rotary Club of Natchez and in a recent editorial on The Natchez Democrat website.

Gibson argues that current laws allow dangerous individuals to quickly return to the streets, undermining public safety and the “tough on crime” image often touted by politicians.

Under Mississippi’s existing guidelines, a person accused of a serious offense, such as attempted murder, can be released on bail for as little as $20,000. This amount often requires only a 10% down payment ($2,000), which can then be financed through a bail bondsman for a minimal initial fee, sometimes as low as $100, Gibson said to Rotary Club members.

“That gives him possibly a year or more to walk around free, waiting on his trial date – plenty of time to hurt someone else,” Gibson wrote in his editorial. “Shocking, isn’t it? But it is happening in Mississippi.”

Gibson highlighted instances where individuals, out on bond for attempted murder, have allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers, only to be released again with little consequence. This “get out of jail free card” scenario, he asserts, is a direct result of the lenient bail financing options.

During the recent Mississippi Municipal League annual meeting, Mayor Gibson presented his case for “Violent Crime Reform” to officials across the state, receiving a “resounding” call for change. He plans to work with state leaders to formulate a bill for the 2026 legislative session. Key provisions will include making the financing of bail on violent crimes illegal, alongside increasing bonding guidelines for judges and implementing mandatory sentencing for offenses like assault on law enforcement.

“If we truly are to be a state that is tough on crime, we must walk the walk and our actions must match our words,” Gibson stated, emphasizing that these reforms are a “must for Mississippi.”