Mississippi state auditor reports recovery of nearly $1 million for taxpayers; questions Attorney General’s enforcement

State Auditor Shad White announced in an annual Audit Exceptions Report that his office recovered $905,225.71 in taxpayer funds and returned them to the deserving entities in Fiscal Year 2025. During the last seven years, Auditor White’s team recovered more taxpayer money than in any other seven-year period in state history according to records in the Office of the State Auditor (OSA).

“The State Auditor’s office continues to serve as the watchdogs of your money, year after year, thanks to the committed work of our 135 auditors, investigators, analysts, and support staff,” said Auditor White in a press release.

Additionally, the report responded to questions about whether the Attorney General was consistently enforcing the findings of OSA investigations in court. Since May 2024, the State Auditor’s office has transmitted 29 cases to the Attorney General requesting standard legal guidance on whether the Attorney General will enforce the findings of those investigations in court. Those cases represent over $4.5 million in misspent taxpayer funds. To date, the Attorney General has only provided legal guidance on one of those cases, a case in Indianola.

During Auditor White’s entire time in office, the Office of the State Auditor has sent 83 cases to the Attorney General’s Office so they could litigate to recover misspent money. At present, no action has been taken by the Attorney General on 74 of these cases, according to the press release.

State law requires the State Auditor’s office to publish an Exceptions Report every year.

The 2025 Exceptions Report is organized by county so taxpayers can easily search for cases near them. The report can be found online at the Auditor’s website under the “Reports” tab.

WLBT News in Jackson reached out to State Attorney General Lynn Fitch for a comment. A spokesperson for Fitch’s office responded with the following comments:

“This is exactly what we have come to expect from the Auditor. We show 28 cases that are active parallel criminal cases. We have 41 with restitution orders in some stage of repayment. We have 29 referrals in active civil litigation. We have 16 that have been paid in full and another 23 that have only the Auditor’s investigative fees and/or interest remaining.

In 2024, the Attorney General’s Office had a 96% success rate in defending the State. We overturned Roe v Wade and have successfully defended our laws creating the CCID Court, protecting children online, and protecting rural hospitals from PBMs. We cleared nearly 600 foster kids for adoption. We held violent criminals accountable with the first 3 executions in a dozen years and had nearly 600 criminal appellate filings. We delivered more than $78 million in settlement dollars to the State – plus more than $80 million in opioid settlement funds. We don’t have time to play games like the Auditor. We’re too busy working for the people of Mississippi.”