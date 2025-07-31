More than 70 arrested, 29 rescued as part of Mississippi statewide sex offender, human trafficking operation
Published 1:14 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
More than 70 people have been arrested and 29 victims rescued as a result of a two-week statewide sex offender and human trafficking operation.
Officials with the office of Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch reported the results of Operation Guardian Force, which ran from July 14 to July 29.
The effort was led by the Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force, Fentanyl Strike Force, and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They worked in partnership with 400 federal, state and local law enforcement officers to coordinate search warrants, arrests and victim services.
The following agencies assisted in rounding up offenders and locating victims. The operation also included a sex offender compliance check, which located and identified sex offender registry absconders.
- Bay St. Louis Police Department
- Biloxi Police Department
- Desoto County Sheriff’s Office
- Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
- Forrest County Sheriff’s Office
- Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Hattiesburg Police Department
- Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)
- Horn Lake Police Department
- Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
- Jones County Sheriff’s Office
- Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office
- Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI)
- Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN)
- Mississippi Department of Revenue – Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC)
- Mississippi Office of Homeland Security
- North MS Narcotics Task Force
- Saltillo Police Department
- Southaven Police Department
- Stone County Sheriff’s Office
- Tunica County Sheriff’s Office
- Tupelo Police Department
- Wayne County Sheriff’s Office
“My office is committed to taking criminals who traffic people and drugs off the streets and is equally committed to setting victims on the road to recovery. I am proud of the dedicated investigators and prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office, as well as our partners in local, state, and federal law enforcement, for their work on this operation and every day to keep our communities safe,” said Attorney General LynnFitch. “And I am grateful to President Trump for making efforts to eradicate human trafficking and fentanyl as top priorities. It was an honor to have Acting Assistant Secretary Gradison here to observe the hard work Mississippi’s law enforcement is doing to achieve these same goals.”
Acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison with the Administration for Children and Families observed the work of Operation Guardian Force.
“The Trump Administration will partner with anyone who will join us in the fight against human trafficking,” said Gradison. “I was honored to witness firsthand Attorney General Fitch’s leadership and Mississippi’s effective coordination between law enforcement and victim services to help save lives.”