The best workout videos by burn rate: Which YouTube channels are the most effective?

Home-based exercise programs are extremely effective in improving both your physical well-being and overall quality of life. Plus, you can save time and money compared to heading to the gym throughout the week.

But with so many YouTube channels devoted to fitness, how do you pick the best ones? Hers found the 10 most popular workout channels to find which ones help you burn the most calories so you can make the most of your at-home routine.

Read on to discover the most popular overall, plus individual workout videos ranked by calories burned.

Key Findings

SELF, DanceWithDeepti, and Body Project take the top spots for most calories burned per video.

Cardio, HIIT, and strength training videos burn the most calories.

videos burn the most calories. Short videos targeting specific body parts burn the least calories overall.

How the Most Popular YouTube Workout Channels Rank for Total Calories Burned

Here are the 10 most popular fitness channels on YouTube, ranked by the average amount of calories burned for their top five videos.

1. SELF (671.16 calories per video)

2. DanceWithDeeptie (560.79 calories per video)

3. Body Project (479.27 calories per video)

4. FitnessBlender (437.92 calories per video5)

5. wearecult (352.24 calories per video)

6. Walk at Home (348.97 calories per video)

7. emi wong and Pamela Reif (333.2 calories per video) – TIED

9. Chloe Ting (232.65 calories per video)

10. April Han (135.96 calories per video)



Want to build your own fitness playlist based on total calories burned? Here are all 50 workout videos analyzed, ranked by total calories burned.

1. Fat Burning Cardio Workout – 37 Minute Fitness Blender Cardio Workout at Home (FitnessBlender) – 880.6 calories

2. Advanced fat burning HIIT cardio workout – 30 mins. (Body Project) – 785.4 calories

3 (TIED). 30-Minute Strength & Conditioning Workout with Warm Up & Cool Down – No Equipment at Home | SELF (SELF) – 761.6 calories

3 (TIED). 32 Minute Home Cardio Workout with No Equipment – Calorie Blasting Cardio Training (FitnessBlender) – 761.6 calories

3 (TIED). DWD#85 | Burn Arm + Leg + Belly Fat – 30mins Aerobics Workout | Bollywood #dancewithdeepti (DanceWithDeepti) – 761.6 calories

6 (TIED). 30 min Full Body Fat Burn HIIT (NO JUMPING) – Ab, Core, Arm, Back, Leg, Thigh & Cardio ~ Emi (emi wong) – 714 calories

6 (TIED). 30 Minute HIIT Cardio Workout + Abs At Home – With Warmup | SELF (SELF) – 714 calories

6 (TIED). DWD#89 | Burn Arm + Leg + Belly Fat – 30mins Aerobics Workout | Dilbar Mix #dancewithdeepti (DanceWithDeepti) – 714 calories

6 (TIED). DWD#82 | 30mins Daily BELLY FAT BURN Workout | Easy Exercise to Lose weight 3-5kgs #dancewithdeepti (DanceWithDeepti) – 714 calories

10. 30-Minute HIIT Cardio Workout with Warm Up – No Equipment at Home | SELF (SELF) – 666.4 calories

11. 25 minute interval cardio workout from home (Body Project) – 642.6 calories

12. 30-Minute Lower-Body Strength Workout with Warm Up – No Equipment at Home | SELF (SELF) – 618.8 calories

13. 25 Minute Full Body Cardio Workout – No Equipment With Warm-Up and Cool-Down | SELF (SELF) – 595 calories

14. START! Walking at Home American Heart Association 3 Mile Walk (Walk at Home) – 535.5 calories

15 (TIED). 20 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT – Beginner Version // No Equipment I Pamela Reif (Pamela Reif; – 476 calories

15 (TIED). 20 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT // No Equipment | Pamela Reif (Pamela Reif) – 476 calories

15 (TIED). GET ABS IN 2 WEEKS CHALLENGE | How To Get Six Pack Abs | 6 Pack Abs Workout | Cult Fit | CureFit (wearecult) – 476 calories

18. Full Body Weight Loss Exercise | Fat Burning Exercise | Weight Loss Exercise | Cult Fit | CureFit (wearecult) – 428.4 calories

19. FAST Walking in 30 minutes | Fitness Videos (Walk at Home) – 415.01 calories

20. 30 MIN WALKING CARDIO WORKOUT | Intense Full Body Fat Burn at Home ~ Emi (emi wong) – 401.62 calories

21. Low Impact 30 minute cardio workout- Beginner/intermediate (Body Project) – 364.44 calories

22 (TIED). 15 Minute Belly Burn Workout By Cult Fit | Burn Belly Fat | Home Workout | Cult Fit | Cure Fit (wearecult) – 333.2 calories

22 (TIED). Do This Everyday to Lose Weight | 2 Weeks Shred Challenge (Chloe Ting) – 333.2 calories – 333.2 calories

24 (TIED). 30 Minute Boosted Fitness Walk | Walk at Home (Walk at Home) – 312. 38 calories

24 (TIED). DWD#59 | 30mins DAILY FLAT BELLY Workout – Beginner Bollywood | Easy Exercise to Lose weight 3-5kgs (DanceWithDeepti) – 312. 38 calories

26 (TIED). 30 mins BEGINNERS Workout | Lose 3-5 kgs in 1 month | BOLLYWOOD Dance Fitness Workout # 25 (DanceWithDeepti) – 301.96 calories

26 (TIED). 30 minute fat burning home workout for beginners. Achievable, low impact results. (Body Project) – 301.96 calories

26 (TIED). Low impact, beginner, fat burning, home cardio workout. ALL standing! (Body Project) – 301.96 calories

29. 20 Minute Walk at Home Exercise | Fitness Videos (Walk at Home) – 281.14 calories

30 (TIED). 10 Mins ABS Workout To Get FLAT BELLY IN 30 DAYS | FREE WORKOUT PROGRAM (Chloe Ting) – 261.8 calories

30 (TIED). Abs Workout 🔥 Get that 11 Line Abs in 35 days (Chloe Ting) – 261.8 calories

30 (TIED). Get Abs in 2 WEEKS | Abs Workout Challenge (Chloe Ting) – 261.8 calories

30 (TIED). EXERCISE FOR BELLY FAT 10 Mins | Belly Fat Workout At Home| Calorie Burn Workout | Cult Fit| CureFit (wearecult) – 261.8 calories

30 (TIED). LOSE BELLY FAT IN 7 DAYS Challenge | Lose Belly Fat In 1 Week At Home | Cult Fit | CureFit (wearecult) – 261.8 calories

35 (TIED). 10 MIN AB WORKOUT // No Equipment | Pamela Reif (Pamela Reif) – 238 calories

35 (TIED). 10 Min Abs Workout — At Home Abdominal and Oblique Exercises (FitnessBlender) – 238 calories

35 (TIED). 10 MIN BEGINNER AB WORKOUT // No Equipment | Pamela Reif (Pamela Reif) – 238 calories

35 (TIED). 10 MIN SIXPACK WORKOUT // No Equipment | Pamela Reif (Pamela Reif) – 238 calories

35 (TIED). 10 min Standing Abs & Legs Workout | No Jumping ft. (emi wong) – 238 calories

35 (TIED). SLIM LEGS IN 20 DAYS! 10 min No Jumping Quiet Home Workout ~ Emi (emi wong) – 238 calories

41. 1.0 Mile Happy Walk | Walk at Home | Walking Workout | over 100M Views (Walk at Home) – 200.81 calories

42 (TIED). Get Lower Abs in 14 DAYS! 5 min Beginner Friendly Lower Belly Workout, No Equipment (April Han) – 190.4 calories

42 (TIED).The Most Effective Squat Challenge: 100 Rep Fitness Blender Squat Challenge (FitnessBlender) – 190.4 calories

44. Slim Down Calves in 7 DAYS! 12 min Beginner Friendly Slim Legs Workout, No Jump (April Han) – 156.19 calories

45. (Eng) Thigh Gap in 7 DAYs! | 10 Min Inner Thigh/ Leg Workout ( Knee Friendly, No Equipment) (April Han) – 145.78 calories

46. 5 Minute Butt and Thigh Workout for a Bigger Butt – Exercises to Lift and Tone Your Butt and Thighs (FitnessBlender) – 119 calories

47. Toned & Slim Thighs in 7 DAYS |10 Min Beginner Slim Leg Workout, No Jump (Eng Sub) (April Han) – 104.13 calories

48. Slim Arms in 30 DAYs! | 8 Min Beginner Friendly Standing Workout ( No Equipment ) (April Han) – 83.3 calories

49. 10 MIN EXERCISE & STRETCH FOR SHOULDERS, NECK & THE COLLARBONE AREA ~ Emi (emi wong) – 74.38 calories

50. Do This Warm Up Before Your Workouts | Quick Warm Up Routine (Chloe Ting) – 44.63 calories

Get the data.

Data and Methodology: How Hers Scored Each YouTube Fitness Channel

In order rank the most effective YouTube fitness channels, Hers first searched the platform to find popular workout content creators with the most video views. After identifying the top 10 channels, each one’s five most viewed videos were selected.

From there, each workout was assigned a metabolic equivalents (MET) score based on the type and intensity of the routine. Then the number of calories burned per video for a female viewer who weighs 170 pounds (the average American woman’s weight) was estimated using the following formula:

METS x 3.5 x body weight/200 = calories burned

Finally, each channel’s top five videos by calories burned were averaged to find the most effective options.

How to Maximize Your At-Home Workout

Ready to craft your own YouTube fitness routine? Follow these three tips to make the most of your time.

Choose fitness routines you enjoy: Consistency is key to a successful workout routine. If you don’t enjoy the routine you choose, you’re more likely to quit. Instead, experiment with different types of workouts to find a style that gets you excited.

Consistency is key to a successful workout routine. If you don’t enjoy the routine you choose, you’re more likely to quit. Instead, experiment with different types of workouts to find a style that gets you excited. Don’t forget your warmup: Avoid jumping straight into a high burn rate. Start with a set of warmup exercises, which can improve your performance by as much as 79%, according to a 2010 paper published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research.

Avoid jumping straight into a high burn rate. Start with a set of warmup exercises, which can improve your performance by as much as 79%, according to a 2010 paper published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research. Set realistic goals: Find out the weekly recommended amount of exercise for your age group and break it down into daily goals. You may be surprised to find out that it’s a manageable amount to fit into your routine. For instance, in your 20s and 30s, shoot for 2.5 to five hours a week of moderate-intensity activity. If you shoot for three hours to get started, that’s just 30 minutes of working out for six days a week.

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.