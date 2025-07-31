The movies leaving Hulu this month

It’s the last full month to soak up that summer heat, so make sure you get to the beach, go for a picnic, and do whatever else you want outdoors before the colder months come on through. But make sure you carve out at least a little time to spend indoors, too, because it’s also the last time you’ll be able to watch certain movies on Hulu. The popular streaming service is planning to say its final goodbyes to 16 movies in August.

There are many reasons why a movie might leave Hulu—the rights may no longer be available, or its popularity may not justify the cost of licensing it, for example. Whatever the reason, you may want to spend a night or two inside this month to catch some of these movies before they’re gone.

The first movie on the chopping block is “Skinamarink,” a 2022 Canadian experimental horror film about two children waking up in the middle of the night to find that their father is missing and all the windows and doors in their home have disappeared. Another notable 2022 horror movie leaving in August is “Nocebo,” which is being taken off of Hulu on Aug. 23. This film stars Eva Green as a fashion designer who lives with a mysterious illness that leaves both her doctors and her husband frustrated.

Hulu is also saying goodbye to the 2021 Western action movie “The Last Son,” starring musician Machine Gun Kelly, on Aug. 18. In this film, the musician plays an outlaw named Cal, who is hunted down by his father (Sam Worthington) to prevent a prophecy where he murders his father.

Fans of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin might be sad to hear that Hulu is planning to get rid of the duo’s 2022 comedy “Moving On” a few days earlier, on Aug. 13. In this movie, Fonda and Tomlin star as two estranged women who reunite to seek revenge against the husband of their recently deceased best friend.

Worried about what other movies will be disappearing from Hulu throughout the next month? Stacker compiled a list of the movies leaving Hulu in August using data from Reelgood. IMDb ratings and other data points were added for supplementary insights.

Skinamarink

– Runtime: 100 minutes

– Genres: Mystery and Horror

– Director: Kyle Edward Ball

– Cast: Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, and Ross Paul

– Leaving on: Aug. 1

Just Super

– Runtime: 76 minutes

– Genres: Animation and Family

– Director: Rasmus A. Sivertsen

– Cast: Hennika Eggum Huuse, Tobias Santelmann, and Kari Simonsen

– Leaving on: Aug. 7

The Friendship Game

– Runtime: 87 minutes

– Genres: Horror and Mystery

– Director: Scooter Corkle

– Cast: Peyton List, Brendan Meyer, and Kelcey Mawema

– Leaving on: Aug. 9

Moving On

– Runtime: 85 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Comedy

– Director: Paul Weitz

– Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Malcolm McDowell

– Leaving on: Aug. 13

One True Loves

– Runtime: 100 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

– Director: Andy Fickman

– Cast: Beth Broderick, Phillipa Soo, and Simu Liu

– Leaving on: Aug. 13

Four Samosas

– Runtime: 80 minutes

– Genres: Romance and Action & Adventure

– Director: Ravi Kapoor

– Cast: Venk Potula, Sonal Shah, and Sharmita Bhattacharya

– Leaving on: Aug. 16

The Last Son

– Runtime: 96 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Western

– Director: Tim Sutton

– Cast: Sam Worthington, Machine Gun Kelly, and Thomas Jane

– Leaving on: Aug. 18

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

– Runtime: 96 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Anime

– Director: Kenji Nagasaki

– Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Kenta Miyake, and Mirai Shida

– Leaving on: Aug. 21

Nocebo

– Runtime: 96 minutes

– Genres: Fantasy and Horror

– Director: Lorcan Finnegan

– Cast: Eva Green, Mark Strong, and Chai Fonacier

– Leaving on: Aug. 23

Hostile Territory

– Runtime: 94 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Action & Adventure

– Director: Brian Presley

– Cast: Brian Presley, Matt McCoy, and Brad Leland

– Leaving on: Aug. 23

7 Days

– Runtime: 86 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Director: Roshan Sethi

– Cast: Karan Soni, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Zenobia Shroff

– Leaving on: Aug. 24

Assailant

– Runtime: 97 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Thriller

– Leaving on: Aug. 25

Vendetta

– Runtime: 96 minutes

– Genres: Action & Adventure and Thriller

– Director: Jared Cohn

– Cast: Clive Standen, Theo Rossi, and Thomas Jane

– Leaving on: Aug. 25

Tell It to the Bees

– Runtime: 108 minutes

– Genres: Drama and LGBTQ

– Director: Annabel Jankel

– Cast: Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger, and Emun Elliott

– Leaving on: Aug. 31

American Rapstar

– Runtime: 79 minutes

– Genres: Music and Documentary

– Director: Justin Staple

– Cast: Lil Pump, Taylor Lorenz, and Ernest Baker

– Leaving on: Aug. 31

Anaïs in Love

– Runtime: 98 minutes

– Genres: Drama and Romance

– Director: Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet

– Cast: Anaïs Demoustier, Valeria Bruni‑Tedeschi, and Denis Podalydès

– Leaving on: Aug. 31