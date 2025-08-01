Mississippi man leads officers on chase; arrested at girlfriend’s house more than 70 miles away

A man was arrested after leading police on a more than 70-mile chase from Madison to Port Gibson before being taken into custody at his girlfriend’s house in Lorman.

Officials with the Madison Police Department say the chase began after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on Interstate 55 near Exit 108 shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Jadarius White, of Lorman, was later identified as the driver of the 2023 Chevrolet Malibu that failed to yield for the officer.

The chase continued onto the Natchez Trace to Highway 27 in Hinds County and then continued onto Port Gibson Road. The chase ended on Highway 18 near Chapel Hill Road, where White fled into a wooded area.

With the help of K-9 and drone operators from Madison Police, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, and Byram Police, officers were able to locate White at his girlfriend’s home in Lorman.

White was then taken into custody. Inside the vehicle White was driving, investigators discovered a firearm and large spools of copper wire used in construction. Officials believe the wire was stolen from a Canton business.

White was charged with felony fleeing, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic offenses.