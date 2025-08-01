Officials investigate after man found dead in yard of Mississippi residence

Mississippi authorities are investigating after reports of a dead man in a yard were called into the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The alarming call, which was made at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, led officers to Hudson Road, off of Highway 16 West in Madison County.

There, deputies found the body of a deceased male with a gunshot wound. The man was later identified as John Montgomery.

No arrests have been made in the case, which continues to be under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 355-0379 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).