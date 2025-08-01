Woman kidnapped from Alabama home by ex-boyfriend escapes harrowing ordeal at Mississippi convenience store, officials report

A woman who was reportedly kidnapped from her Alabama home by her ex-boyfriend managed to escape her ordeal at a Mississippi convenience store.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department report that deputies were called to a Circle K Gas Station in St. Martin at 9 a.m. on July 31 for a kidnapping report.

The victim told authorities that Melvin Hill, her former boyfriend, had kidnapped her from her residence in Alabama.

During the abduction, she said she was sexually assaulted across multiple jurisdictions.

Her experience came to an end when she seized an opportunity to flee into the convenience store, where she alerted employees to her plight. Deputies quickly apprehended Hill as he tried to escape into Alabama.

Hill is now being held at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department’s Adult Detention Center.

He faces charges of kidnapping, motor vehicle theft, and sexual battery.

Authorities indicate that additional charges may be filed in neighboring jurisdictions where the assaults reportedly occurred.