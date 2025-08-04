As college football nears, officials announce rules, plans for 2025 tailgating in the Grove at Ole Miss

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming college football season, fans across the nation are eagerly awaiting the return of cherished traditions. Among the most iconic is tailgating at the Grove, a pre-game ritual synonymous with Ole Miss football. Ahead of the 2025 season, Ole Miss Athletics has unveiled updated operational plans for this legendary gathering, promising enhanced convenience, safety, and a smoother setup process, all while preserving the unique spirit that makes the Grove an unparalleled experience.

Following discussions with campus partners, local vendors and other stakeholders, Ole Miss Athletics has finalized operational plans for tailgating in and around the Grove for the 2025 season, including additional measures that provide for convenience, increased safety and reduced congestion during the setup process.

There are no changes to the traditional gameday experience in the Grove nor the choices for setting up, either putting up your own tent for free or purchasing a setup from your preferred vendor. In order to make both options more advantageous, timelines have been adjusted to allow for earlier and more organized planning for all parties.

“Our team is working hard and creatively to maintain the organic Grove experience while adapting to the new challenges that every athletics department is facing in this new landscape of college sports,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “We have had productive conversations with countless organizations that are a part of tailgating on our campus. We hope these changes not only ease the preparations that lead up to gameday but also provide transparency in the process.”

Free Personal Tent Setups

For fans who choose to put up their own tent, the traditional Friday land grab has moved up one hour to 6 p.m. At 5:30, the Grove will close to all patrons in preparation for public setup. Registered student organizations will continue to receive early access from 2-3 p.m.

Fans setting up their own tents are welcome to utilize any open spaces where tailgating is allowed as usual. Additionally, an area in the eastern portion of the Grove will be reserved for individuals who set up their own tailgate.

“It’s imperative we honor the historical elements of the Grove, including the land grab for the fans who set up their own tent,” Carter said. “Student experience is equally important, and we hope to preserve their experience in the midst of these changes.”

Paid Vendor Tent Setups

For registered tent vendors, a number of steps have been taken to assist their staff and improve their programs to benefit fans. The companies may now place their operational tent in the vicinity of The Grove Friday morning from 5-7 a.m., which will allow for minimal impact on daily campus activities.

Vendors will have the opportunity to set up their customers’ tents in and around the Grove Friday from 3-4:30 p.m. After which, any remaining equipment dropoffs will occur during the land grab.

“By offering the vendors a separate, earlier time for operation, we aim to improve traffic flow and enhance safety,” Carter said.

As announced in January, the biggest change for vendors this season is a new fee per tent, per game to the athletics department for each of their setups. The vendor’s fee is $150 per 10×10 tent in single-game setups and $100 per tent per game in full season setups. The rates apply to both conference and non-conference games.

“We continue to stress to vendors to maintain moderate prices for fans, and we hope that these operational adjustments are a value-add to their company and strengthen the quality of services they offer fans,” Carter said.

Friday Grove Timeline

5-7 a.m. – Vendors set up their operations tent

2-3 p.m. – Registered student organizations and university departments set up

3-4:30 p.m. – Vendors set up their customers’ tents

3:30-4:45 p.m. – Tent verification check by athletics staff

5:30 p.m. – Grove closes

6 p.m. – Grove opens for the general public

In the weeks ahead, gameday information for the upcoming football season will be released in its entirety through OleMissGameday.com, OleMissSports.com and the various Rebel social media channels.