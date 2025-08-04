Manhunt for suspect in quadruple Tennessee murders expands to other states

The multi-agency manhunt for Austin Drummond, 28, the man wanted in a quadruple murder in West Tennessee, has intensified with new information suggesting he may have fled the state.

Documents filed Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service state, “Based on information developed by investigators with the U.S. Marshal Service, USMS Task Force Officers, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, and other state and local officers, it is believed that Austin Drummond possibly fled the state of Tennessee.”

Drummond is wanted for the murders of James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15, all identified as relatives of Drummond’s current girlfriend. An infant, related to the victims, was found unharmed on a nearby lawn.

Authorities recently located Drummond’s abandoned 2016 Audi A3 in woods near Jackson, Tenn., and a 1988 white Ford pickup truck, also sought in connection with the case, was found in Dyer County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) arrested Tanaka Brown, 29, a friend of Drummond’s, on charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

District Attorney Danny Goodman confirmed the killings were a “targeted attack.” Drummond was reportedly out on bond for an attempted murder charge from December 2024 at the time of these latest alleged crimes. He is considered armed and extremely dangerous. A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Residents are urged to lock doors and remain indoors.