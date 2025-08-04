Mississippi woman get 20 years in prison in road rage case that ended with deadly shooting

A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2021 road rage shooting that ended in a deadly shooting.

Rose Madison, 38, of Gulfport, received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the July 2021 incident.

On July 8, 2021, Madison called 911 to report an altercation with Antoine Johnson on Three Rivers Road. Madison claimed that Johnson swerved into her lane, exchanged, and, at one point, allegedly displayed a gun.

Madison then reportedly continued to follow Johnson, informing 911 that she was also armed and wouldn’t let him get away. When both vehicles stopped, Madison pulled directly behind Johnson.

After Johnson exited his vehicle, Madison reportedly shot at Johnson, striking him three times. Johnson was airlifted to a Mobile, Alabama, hospital but later died from his injuries.