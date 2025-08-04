Officials issue alert after four large dogs attack woman in Mississippi community

Authorities are searching for four large dogs that mauled a woman on Sunday and have issued a warning for area residents to be on high alert.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is advising residents in the Powers community after a woman sustained serious injuries in a brutal dog attack early Sunday morning, August 3.

The victim, an adult female, was reportedly walking on Eastview Drive near Smith Chapel Road when she was accosted by four large dogs. The animals knocked her to the ground and mauled her, causing numerous severe bite wounds.

Following the terrifying ordeal, a passerby transported the injured woman to safety, where emergency services were contacted. Emergency responders swiftly provided crucial bleeding control before transporting her to a Laurel hospital for treatment.

Deputies arrived at both the attack scene and the location where the victim was taken. However, authorities were unable to locate the aggressive dogs. Officials say the victim’s cell phone and backpack, reportedly left behind during the attack, could not be recovered.

The JCSD is actively investigating the incident and urges anyone in the Eastview Drive area to remain vigilant. Residents who encounter aggressive dogs are advised to call 911 immediately.