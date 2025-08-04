This Mississippi community college is set to receive $300,000 in federal funds. Here’s why.

One Mississippi community college is set to receive more than $300,000 in federal funds for its telehealth-based mental health services.

Copiah-Lincoln Community College is set to receive the funds as part of the recommendations approved by the Senate Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee in the FY2026 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Bill.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a member of the subcommittee that developed the funding measure, emphasized the importance of directing federal resources to projects that can improve Mississippi’s health outcomes, educational achievements, and job growth. The bill, which includes this crucial funding for Co-Lin, was approved 26-3 by the Senate Appropriations Committee and now awaits consideration by the full Senate.

The $305,000 will specifically support “Telehealth-Based Mental Health” initiatives at Co-Lin, expanding access to vital mental health services for students and the broader community. This investment underscores a commitment to leveraging technology to address healthcare needs, particularly in rural areas.

This funding is one of several Mississippi-focused projects included in the FY2026 bill, reflecting a broader effort to bolster various sectors across the state. The move is expected to enhance Co-Lin’s capacity to provide accessible and convenient mental health support, aligning with modern healthcare trends and improving student well-being.