Two arrested at Mississippi airport for allegedly trafficking marijuana; More than 200 pounds of pot, nearly $300,000 seized at residence

Two men, one from California and one from Mississippi, were arrested at the Ruleville-Drew Airport on July 29 for allegedly trafficking a large quantity of marijuana.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), aided by the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office and the Winona Police Department K-9 Unit, took William Claren, 63, of California, and Mark Bailey, 66, of Mississippi, into custody. Both face charges of trafficking marijuana and conspiracy.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Drew, leading to additional seizures. In total, agents confiscated approximately 247 pounds of marijuana and $295,495 in U.S. currency. A Piper/Comanche fixed-wing single-engine airplane, a Taurus PT-22 caliber pistol, and a Springfield Model 67VR Shotgun were also seized.

“This operation highlights the strong collaboration between state and local law enforcement agencies in the fight against drug trafficking,” said Sean Tindell, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS). “We remain committed to identifying and dismantling criminal networks that bring illegal drugs into our communities.”