Community rallies for Mississippi Highway Patrol officer injured in on-duty wreck

The Mississippi Gulf Coast community is rallying around one of its own, Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer Tavon Moore, who was severely injured in an on-duty motorcycle accident.

Community members have organized a GoFundMe page, a Meal Train and an Amazon Wishlist as part of the effort to help Moore’s family cope with the immense emotional and financial strain from the wreck.

Officer Moore’s accident on August 2nd, 2025, left him with significant injuries. Doctors anticipate a recovery period stretching for months.

“This unexpected tragedy has turned his family’s world upside down,” a community organizer shared. “His wife and children are doing their best to stay strong, but the emotional and financial toll is immense.”

The long road ahead for the Moore family includes frequent trips to and from the hospital, time away from work for his wife, and a mounting list of expenses. To help alleviate this burden, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched. All donations will directly assist the Moore family with crucial needs such as:

Travel costs, including gas and lodging for hospital commutes.

Childcare needs and everyday essentials for their three children.

Meals and support for the family as they juggle recovery, hospital stays, and childcare.

Unexpected costs that may arise during Officer Moore’s extensive healing journey.

For those who wish to offer assistance in other ways, a Meal Train and an Amazon Wishlist have also been set up. The Wishlist includes recovery items specifically for Tavon, meal gift cards, and essential snacks for the children, who, like many kids, appreciate simple comforts such as fruit, chicken, and pasta.

“Tavon has spent his career protecting and serving others,” the organizer emphasized. “Now, it’s our turn to surround him and his family with love and support.”

The community is urging everyone to consider donating, no matter the amount, as every contribution will make a significant difference. For those unable to contribute financially, sharing the fundraiser and keeping the Moore family in their thoughts and prayers is greatly appreciated.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Tavon, his wife, their children, and extended family during this long road to recovery,” the organizer expressed.